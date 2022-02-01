Montana releases marijuana sales numbers for January 2022

HELENA — The Montana Department of Revenue has released marijuana sales numbers for January 2022 - the first month of legal recreational sales in the state.

According to the state, $22.6 million in marijuana sales were made during the month, generating an estimated $2.96 million in tax revenue.

Recreational marijuana saw a larger dollar amount spent than medical marijuana, with $12,851,000 in sales for an estimated $2,570,000 in tax revenue coming back to the state.

Medical marijuana sales reached $9,783,000 for an estimated $391,335 in tax revenuw.

Recreational-use marijuana is taxed at a significantly higher rate in the state, carrying a 20% state sales tax, compared to the 4% sales tax for medical.

Sales have been consistent for recreational marijuana, averaging around $2.8 million a week in January.

The state will use around $6 million of the tax revenue for the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) program, which is aimed at substance abuse prevention and mental health treatment.

Twenty-percent of the remaining revenue generated will go to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to fund wildlife habitat.

A maximum of $200,000 will go to program supporting military veterans and surviving spouses, and $150,000 will go toward funding for crisis treatment training.

The remainder of the money will go into the state's general fund.