Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Montana releases marijuana sales numbers for January 2022

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Montana marijuana sales for January 2022<br/>
Montana releases marijuana sales numbers for January 2022
Marijuana in Montana
Bozeman business owner recaps first day of recreational marijuana sales
Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 18:44:44-05

HELENA — The Montana Department of Revenue has released marijuana sales numbers for January 2022 - the first month of legal recreational sales in the state.

According to the state, $22.6 million in marijuana sales were made during the month, generating an estimated $2.96 million in tax revenue.

Recreational marijuana saw a larger dollar amount spent than medical marijuana, with $12,851,000 in sales for an estimated $2,570,000 in tax revenue coming back to the state.

Medical marijuana sales reached $9,783,000 for an estimated $391,335 in tax revenuw.

Recreational-use marijuana is taxed at a significantly higher rate in the state, carrying a 20% state sales tax, compared to the 4% sales tax for medical.

Sales have been consistent for recreational marijuana, averaging around $2.8 million a week in January.

The state will use around $6 million of the tax revenue for the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) program, which is aimed at substance abuse prevention and mental health treatment.

Twenty-percent of the remaining revenue generated will go to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to fund wildlife habitat.

A maximum of $200,000 will go to program supporting military veterans and surviving spouses, and $150,000 will go toward funding for crisis treatment training.

The remainder of the money will go into the state's general fund.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader