Montana road conditions + winter weather driving safety (February 7, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — With snow and ice covering some roads - and snow still falling in many areas and expected to continue into Thursday - driving in Montana is hazardous today.



There have been numerous slide-offs and minor crashes reported across the region.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

511MT.net Montana Road Conditions (February 7, 2024)

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

The GFPD provides these winter driving safety tips:



Allow extra space between vehicles

Do not cut drivers off

Do not pull out in front of drivers

Do not force drivers to slam on brakes or stop

Clear all your windows

Allow extra travel time

Allow extra braking time/space

Do not pass a snowplow unless necessary

MDT provides the following safety information:



Safety Around Snow Plows: Our snowplows are on the road for your safety. When you encounter a snowplow, remember:



Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.