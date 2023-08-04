Montana This Morning welcomes Fort Benton Police K9, Benny

GREAT FALLS — Wednesday on Montana This Morning, Police Chief Adam Jacques and his new sidekick, Benny were welcomed on the show.

Benny is a two-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer that is being added to the force and serves over 4,000 square miles of North Central Montana.

On Monday, Benny and his handler, Chief Jacques arrived back in Fort Benton after training in the Midwest. The two are currently working on behavior and working procedures to sniff narcotics, as well as learning from each other.

The Chief is Benny's primary handler and has been welcomed into the Fort Benton community and family.

Don't be afraid to say hello if you see Benny and Chief Jacques in the Chouteau County area. Please remember, Benny is a working animal, and do not approach to pet him. You may only pet him with permission but it's safe to say that Benny's puppy energy is bringing youth back into the Fort Benton Police Department.