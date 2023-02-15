Montana UFO enthusiast weighs in on recent aerial objects

HELENA — Unidentified aerial objects have made headlines around the world the past two weeks, from an uncovered suspected Chinese spy balloon to three objects shot down over North America that we know little about. Everyone seems to have their own theory about what these UFO’s may be: from harmless all the way up to a threat to national security. But no one really seems to know for sure.

The U.S. Senate conducted a classified meeting on Tuesday to discuss the objects shot down over the weekend. But the military says the objects haven't been recovered and have released few details. Meanwhile, the White House press secretary assured the public that there is no indication of extraterrestrial activity or aliens that coincides with the recent takedowns.

For people who track unidentified flying objects, such as Dr. Richard O’Connor of Clancy, it’s a good time to keep an eye on the sky.

O’Connor was friends with Jesse Marcel, who was the son of Major Jesse Marcel - the man credited with finding crashed wreckage near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, that some people believe was an alien craft. Marcel said his father showed him a piece of the crash.

“Getting to know Dr. Marcel as I did over quite a few years, I grew to understand that his story could not be false,” said O’Connor.

In 2012, O’Connor opened a library in Clancy named after Dr. Marcel just a year before Marcel died. It has books on the subject and offers a place to talk about the subject.

“Really every town needs to have a place like this where people who have had these experiences can go and can tell other people about, discuss it without having to hold all that in all the time,” said O’Connor. “The public could come and talk about UFO's and not worry about being ridiculed, not worry about somebody laughing at them. Oh, you think, you take that stuff seriously.”

As for the current round of UFOs? “I don't think that these are the kind of UFO's that we're interested in talking about here at the library. Yeah, I think they're terrestrial in origin,” says O’Connor.

O’Connor believes that the current UFOs aren’t anything from beyond this planet, and are more likely some type of surveillance craft. He says that part of his reasoning is that these objects recently shot down don’t have hypersonic velocity nor instantaneous acceleration, as he believes extraterrestrial UFOs might have.

“You know, I suspect that they are probes, reconnaissance or surveillance probes, from some other country, either Russia or China,” says O’Connor.

The library website states: "The Jesse A. Marcel Library ( the "JAML") opened in May, 2012 and serves as both a UFO library and, more importantly, as a safe-space meeting place for those who desire to learn more and engage in open discussion about the UFO (UAP) phenomenon, and other possibly-related phenomena happening in our world today."



