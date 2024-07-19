Montana unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%

HELENA — Montana's unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in June, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Friday. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate rose to 4.1%.
The state's jobless rate was unchanged as total employment and the number of people in the labor force rose together in June.
Payroll employment showed steady gains, adding 1,600 jobs in June, with the Professional and Business Services leading private sector gains, a news release states.
Healthcare and transportation were also significant contributors to employment growth in June, which offset a drop in leisure and hospitality, mining, and construction employment.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers declined 0.1% in June, on a seasonally adjusted basis, for a 12-month change of 3.0%.
The lowest unemployment rate in June was 1.9% in Fallon County while Big Horn County saw the highest unemployment rate at 5.9%.
|
|Unemployment Rate
|Employment
|Rank
|County
|Current Unemployment Rate
|Change over Year
|Current Employment
|Job Change from Last Year
|1
|Fallon
|1.9
|0.3
|1,643
|18
|2
|Powder River
|2
|0.2
|1,021
|35
|3
|Prairie
|2.3
|0.5
|649
|4
|4
|McCone
|2.4
|0.6
|992
|33
|5
|Daniels
|2.5
|0.7
|843
|-8
|5
|Gallatin
|2.5
|0.5
|80,787
|1699
|5
|Sweet Grass
|2.5
|0.7
|1,932
|22
|8
|Meagher
|2.6
|-0.1
|952
|50
|8
|Treasure
|2.6
|0.5
|334
|9
|10
|Park
|2.7
|0.4
|10,864
|188
|10
|Sheridan
|2.7
|0.9
|1,742
|30
|12
|Wibaux
|2.8
|0.6
|421
|-14
|13
|Beaverhead
|2.9
|0.5
|5,173
|114
|13
|Carter
|2.9
|0.9
|708
|61
|13
|Custer
|2.9
|0.2
|6,119
|81
|13
|Garfield
|2.9
|0.2
|748
|66
|13
|Liberty
|2.9
|0.4
|1,008
|20
|13
|Valley
|2.9
|0.6
|3,902
|-26
|19
|Deer Lodge
|3
|0.4
|5,389
|49
|19
|Stillwater
|3
|0.4
|5,195
|-85
|21
|Fergus
|3.1
|0.6
|5,797
|39
|21
|Lewis and Clark
|3.1
|0.6
|38,144
|105
|23
|Chouteau
|3.2
|0.2
|2,510
|17
|23
|Madison
|3.2
|0.8
|4,588
|199
|23
|Teton
|3.2
|0.5
|2,777
|2
|26
|Carbon
|3.3
|0.7
|5,748
|-20
|26
|Jefferson
|3.3
|0.6
|6,026
|34
|26
|Missoula
|3.3
|0.7
|68,156
|-356
|26
|Powell
|3.3
|0.7
|2,895
|-168
|26
|Richland
|3.3
|0.6
|5,393
|-142
|31
|Cascade
|3.4
|0.7
|38,637
|11
|31
|Dawson
|3.4
|0.5
|4,115
|-54
|31
|Hill
|3.4
|0.6
|7,428
|-32
|31
|Ravalli
|3.4
|0.6
|21,901
|205
|31
|Toole
|3.4
|1.3
|2,043
|-26
|31
|Yellowstone
|3.4
|0.8
|86,014
|-875
|37
|Petroleum
|3.5
|0.2
|275
|8
|38
|Broadwater
|3.7
|0.6
|2,776
|19
|38
|Flathead
|3.7
|0.7
|53,819
|1009
|38
|Judith Basin
|3.7
|1.2
|955
|21
|38
|Musselshell
|3.7
|0.9
|2,354
|-7
|42
|Golden Valley
|3.9
|1.3
|373
|3
|42
|Lake
|3.9
|0.6
|14,264
|180
|42
|Silver Bow
|3.9
|0.6
|17,714
|221
|45
|Phillips
|4.1
|-0.1
|1,724
|15
|46
|Pondera
|4.2
|1.2
|2,614
|19
|47
|Granite
|4.4
|1.3
|1,689
|7
|47
|Rosebud
|4.4
|0.7
|3,559
|93
|47
|Wheatland
|4.4
|0.5
|747
|29
|50
|Roosevelt
|4.8
|0.9
|4,181
|-7
|51
|Blaine
|4.9
|1.4
|2,054
|-17
|52
|Sanders
|5.1
|1.1
|5,365
|4
|53
|Glacier
|5.4
|0
|5,846
|102
|54
|Lincoln
|5.6
|1.4
|8,490
|24
|54
|Mineral
|5.6
|1.9
|1,823
|-36
|56
|Big Horn
|5.9
|1.4
|4,321
|-142
|
|Unemployment Rate
|Employment
|Rank
|County
|Current Unemployment Rate
|Change over Year
|Current Employment
|Job Change from Last Year
|1
|Flathead
|4.2
|0.8
|14,008
|159
|2
|Fort Peck
|5.9
|1.1
|3,766
|-7
|3
|Blackfeet
|7.8
|0.1
|4,109
|69
|4
|Crow
|8.8
|1.9
|2,239
|-69
|5
|Northern Cheyenne
|10.7
|1.8
|1,230
|7
|5
|Fort Belknap
|10.7
|2.1
|677
|-5
|7
|Rocky Boy's
|10.8
|1.2
|1,082
|-1