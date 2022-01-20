Montana Winter Fair set to return to Lewistown

GREAT FALLS — With snow on the ground and temperatures hovering just barely above freezing, it certainly looks and feels like winter in Montana - perfect for the return of Montana Winter Fair in Lewistown.

"Montana Winter Fair is a celebration of Montana agriculture and our western way of life,” said Chris Cooler, Montana Winter Fair board chair.

Cooler said people seem to be excited about the return of the event after it was canceled last year due to COVID.

"If we look at the traffic to the website I would say yep, there's quite a bit of excitement. We have people from all across the state that join us at Montana Winter Fair. So we've gotten calls and entries for skijoring and western expo and all the different events,” Cooler explained.

Despite the current COVID situation, she believes it's time for the fair to make a comeback.

"I think because everybody is comfortable I guess with their position with COVID. We'll obviously take all the health precautions that are required, but I believe most people feel it's getting to the point of an individual choice; if you've been vaccinated or not vaccinated and if you're comfortable in crowds, that sort of thing,” Cooler said.

Events include: Chili Cook-Off; Farm Forum; Cowboy Church; Fiber Arts Show; Rabbit Show; Ranch Rodeo; Stick Horse Rodeo; and a Fiddle Contest.

New for 2022 will be a dog show.

"That will be on Saturday afternoon. It's an agility rally, class dog show. It's just for fun. So if you want to get out and have some experience with your dog and have the opportunity to show them around other people it would be a good event for you to sign up for,” said Cooler.

Montana Winter Fair begins on Thursday, January 27, and runs through Sunday, January 30.