Montana woman making second appearance on "Jeopardy!"

GREAT FALLS — Allison Strekal, a development director from Missoula, will make her second appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Strekal will compete as part of the show's Second Chance Competition, which has featured previous contestants who came close to winning in their first appearance.

She will be competing against Long Nguyen of Las Vegas, Nevada; and John Guszkowski of Pomfret, Connecticut.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" at 6 pm on KRTV.

Former MTN News journalist Ian Marquand competed on the show in April 2023 (link), and Gwen Lockman of Missoula competed in March 2023 (link).

In November 2022, Sarah Borrelli of Hamilton competed on "Jeopardy!" and in February 2021, Stuart Crane of Kalispell competed (link), winning one game.



TRENDING :

(JUNE 10, 2023) Allison Strekal proved to be a strong player in her appearance on "Jeopardy!" as she had a commanding lead toward the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

Strekal, a non-profit development director, competed against two-day champion Suresh Krishnan and fellow challenger David Ford.

At one point, Allison was leading Suresh with a score of $13,800 to $0 - but Suresh began climbing back and made a true "Daily Double" wager that put him within striking distance.

The Final Jeopardy clue was in the category Business History: "What is dubbed 'the world’s first initial public offering' took place in 1602 in this current European capital."

Only Suresh answered correctly (Amsterdam), adding $4,300 to win his third game with $17,100.

Allison finished with $8,399 to earn second place; the other contestant (David) finished with $200.

