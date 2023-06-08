Montana woman set to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GREAT FALLS — Allison Strekal of Missoula will be featured on "Jeopardy!" on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Strekal, a non-profit development director, will be competing against two-day champion Suresh Krishnan and fellow challenger David Ford.

The popular quiz show will air on KRTV at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Former MTN News journalist Ian Marquand competed on the show in April (link), and Gwen Lockman of Missoula competed in March (link).

In November 2022, Sarah Borrelli of Hamilton competed on "Jeopardy!" and in February 2021, Stuart Crane of Kalispell competed (link), winning one game.



