Minimum wage in Montana will increase to more than $10 per hour

GREAT FALLS — Montana’s minimum wage will increase by 35 cents per hour on January 1, 2024, or about 3.6 percent.

The current minimum wage of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.30 an hour, according Montana Department of Labor & Industry.

The increase follows last year’s 75 cents-per-hour increase, which was the largest in more than a decade.

In 2006, Montana voters approved Initiative 151, which increased the minimum wage by $1 and instituted an annual adjustment to account for inflation.

Here are the changes to the Montana minimum wage since then:



Jan. 1, 2007: $6.15

Jan. 1, 2008: $6.25

July 24, 2008 (federal increase): $6.55

Jan. 1, 2009: $6.90

July 24, 2009 (federal increase): $7.25

Jan. 1, 2011: $7.35

Jan. 1, 2012: $7.65

Jan. 1, 2013: $7.80

Jan. 1, 2014: $7.90

Jan. 1, 2015: $8.05

Jan. 1, 2017: $8.15

Jan. 1, 2018: $8.30

Jan. 1, 2019: $8.50

Jan. 1, 2020: $8.65

Jan. 1, 2021: $8.75

Jan. 1, 2022: $9.20

Jan. 1, 2023: $9.95

Jan. 1, 2024: $10.30

An estimated 19,00 people in Montana - just more than 4 percent of the population - are paid the minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. From the U.S. Department of Labor:



There are 29 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, and the Virgin Islands with minimum wage rates set higher than the federal minimum wage. There are 16 states plus Puerto Rico that has a minimum wage requirement that is the same as the federal minimum wage requirement. The remaining 5 states do not have an established minimum wage requirement.

The District of Columbia has the highest minimum wage at $16.10/hour. Note: There are 18 states (AK, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, ME, MN, MO, MT, NV, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, SD, and WA) that currently have scheduled annual adjustments for their minimum wages based on varying formulas. Most of these increases occur around January 1st.

