Montana’s Newest State Park Opens at Judith Landing — A Historic Gem Along the Missouri River

WINIFRED — NEAR WINIFRED — Beyond a cattle gate and down an unmarked road, tucked against the banks of the Missouri River, lies a ghost town with stories etched in the landscape. The small, weathered settlement at Judith Landing may appear unassuming, but it holds a key place in Montana—and American—history. Now, it’s officially becoming part of Montana’s future.

Montana's newest park: Judith Landing State Park

In 2025, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) acquired Judith Landing as the state’s newest state park. And while its official designation is recent, the site's roots stretch deep into the past.

“Judith Landing State Park has six historic buildings,” said Cannon Colegrove, Recreation Manager for FWP. “There's a significant ranch house from the early 1900s, but also structures from the late 1880s still standing—like a stone warehouse once used for steamboat cargo, a blacksmith shop, a schoolhouse, a post office, and a root cellar. We want to preserve these for future generations to learn from.”

The old warehouse, now a stone ruin, once served as the storehouse for goods brought upriver by steamboat—when Judith Landing was a bustling river stop.

The area’s historical significance begins even earlier. In 1805, Lewis and Clark passed through the region, and William Clark named the confluence of the Judith and Missouri Rivers after his sweetheart and future wife, Julia Hancock.

Later, the site became home to Camp Cooke, Montana’s first military post, established in 1866 to protect steamboat travel and settlers. It was also a hub for the cattle industry, where herds crossed the Missouri en route to the Judith Basin. In another remarkable chapter, Judith Landing is where the first dinosaur remains in North America were discovered in 1855 by geologist Ferdinand Hayden.

Currently, FWP manages a small, rural campsite across the river, but the newly designated state park on the townsite side will receive substantial upgrades.

“We just built a small parking lot this spring for five vehicles,” Colegrove said. “Looking ahead, we’re planning to add day-use parking, bathrooms, and a small campground so people can enjoy the river corridor overnight.”

Another major goal is creating an interpretation plan—educational signage and resources to help visitors understand the site’s significance.

“We want to be able to share that story,” Colegrove emphasized. “From steamboats to dinosaurs to military outposts—Judith Landing tells an incredible story of Montana’s past.”

And now, FWP is turning to local communities to help shape its future.

Public Meetings Scheduled

FWP is hosting four public meetings to gather community feedback about Judith Landing State Park:



Big Sandy – May 13, at the Public Library

Winifred – May 15, at the Winifred Public School

Lewistown – May 19, at the Yogo Inn

Fort Benton – May 20, at the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center

🕔 All meetings run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“These meetings are an opportunity for folks to come out, ask questions, and offer ideas for how we develop the park over time,” said Colegrove.

Today, visitors can already explore the site—though some amenities are still in progress. Just don’t forget to close the gate behind you.

Click here to visit the Judith Landing State Park website.