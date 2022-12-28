Moose is making the rounds in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a moose has been seen in the Hamilton area.
The large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
The Sheriff's Office advises people not to approach the moose and to remove food sources on their properties.
Additionally, people should be aware of their surroundings and use caution.
