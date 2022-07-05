More moths in Montana lately

BILLINGS — Moths, like most bugs, are active during certain times of the year. But due to the drought and dry conditions the past couple of years, moths especially, couldn’t flourish. This year is a bit different.

This spring and start of summer have been wet ones. Moths survive on a liquid diet and with all the rain and flooding, they have had a better chance at survival this year.

"Moisture is definitely the main reason for the moths being as thick as they are right now," says Josh Beeman, owner of Beeman Pest Solutions.

Josh Beeman, has been in the business of Pest control for about 8 years, 5 of which he has owned his own business. Beeman says, this year he’s been a bit busy.

"This year, the moths have definitely been a little higher. I bet in over the last three weeks, we have had over 50 calls about it."

You are not alone if moths are taking over your home. If you have a moth problem, there are a couple of ways to take care of it. You can call an exterminator, but Beeman has a simpler solution.

"The best home remedy is to keep your outside lights off," says Beeman.



