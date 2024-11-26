More road/weather condition webcams added across Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation has added 20 new Road Weather Information System (RWIS) sites so you can see real-time weather and road conditions.

The agency recently added the new locations to the existing network for a total of almost 100 sites across the state.

“We are always striving to increase the information available to the public about highway and weather conditions,” said Jon Swartz, MDT Maintenance Division administrator, in a news release. “This is especially important for winter travel.”

Some of the weather information that the RWIS sites record are road surface temperature, precipitation, and wind data.

The sites also have cameras that show new images every 15 minutes during daylight hours so drivers can see pavement conditions for themselves prior to travel.



“Road condition information is vital to drivers and to MDT’s winter maintenance efforts, so we are looking forward to having more sites this season,” Swartz continued.

The new sites were added in MDT’s Missoula, Glendive, and Butte districts. Seven more RWIS sites for the Billings district and six more RWIS sites for the Great Falls district are slated in 2025.

All cameras can be viewed by clicking here.

You can also click here for a map of road conditions across the state; it highlights road conditions, road closures, and construction activity.