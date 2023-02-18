More strange sightings in Montana skies

BILLINGS — After an unusual month with strange sightings in the sky over Billings, MTN News has received dozens of reports of strange occurrences above the city in the last few days.

Cassie Favero said she saw something in the skies over the Billings West End on Thursday that she still can’t explain.

"I tried to take pictures of it. I don’t know how to explain it really, but it was not like anything I had ever seen in the sky before. It was coming down fast, and by the time I got home, it was already dissipated. I just want to know what’s going on. I think like everybody, everybody is looking at the sky a lot more lately," said Favero on Friday.

Those unusual sightings, which have often been debunked, seem to still leave more questions than answers.

When news broke of the Chinese spy balloon over Montana on February 2, it became national news. Then 24 hours after that, and another video made international headlines.

"Not sure what it was, not sure what I saw. But I did see something, I did hear something, and I did experience something," said Billings resident Dolly Moore on Friday.

Moore was thrust into the national spotlight after capturing a viral video of something strange in the sky. And Moore says she’s been on the receiving end of ridicule since the video surfaced, and these recent sightings have come as almost a relief.

"It must’ve been at least 10 people that have sent me DM messages that say, 'this is what I saw, this is what I saw'. Just to validate my claims that something did happen is nice," added Moore.

While the speculation is wide-ranging MSU-Billings professor Dan Willem says the explanation could be obvious.

“In terms of these that have shown up in the last three days, I think what we’re looking at is a contrail that was disrupted by air currents," said Willem, an assistant professor of biochemistry, on Friday.

Something that seems to have increased lately.

"Is this going to be a daily occurrence of something now? I don’t know why Montana, but it seems like Montana is the hotspot," Moore said.



