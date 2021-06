HERON — A Sanders County man died in a Tuesday evening crash near Heron.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 59-year-old man from Heron died after his motorcycle hit a deer on Four Corners Road near the intersection of Harker Road.

The victim was thrown from his motorcycle shortly after 10:15 p.m. and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.