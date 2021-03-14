Motorcyclist dies in crash in Billings

BILLINGS — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash involving a passenger car in Billings around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Monad Road and South 38th Street West Saturday, according to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker.

Becker said the motorcyclist was westbound on Monad Road at a high rate of speed with another person on a separate motorcycle. At the same time, a sedan driven by a 90-year-old man from Billings was eastbound on Monad Road, looking to turn left onto South 38th Street West.

Becker said the sedan's driver turned left and one of the motorcyclists ran into the rear end of the car. The motorcyclist slid several yards west down Monad Road away from the point of impact located right at the intersection.

Becker said the motorcyclist was transported to a Billings hospital via ambulance where they later died.

Becker said there was no reason to believe the 90-year-old man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, but he still had his blood drawn as part of the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died.



(UPDATE, MARCH 15) The man who died has been identified as John M. Althaus, 48 years old, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.