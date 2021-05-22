Movie being shot in Fort Benton area

GREAT FALLS — Fort Benton might be looking a bit star-studded lately, as a movie called "The Ploughmen" is being partially filmed in the area.

On Saturday, the City of Fort Benton posted on Facebook: "The city roads around the courthouse will be closed tomorrow in order to assist with filming of The Ploughmen. Please do not park on roads posted as 'No parking'."

According to Deadline , actors Robert Duvall, Garret Hedlund, and Amy Madigan will star in the movie, which is being directed by Ed Harris. It's the story of the "strange friendship that develops between a haunted young deputy sheriff and a notorious old murderer that turns both their worlds upside down."

Fort Benton is no stranger to the bright lights of Hollywood; it was also featured in the Clint Eastwood-Jeff Bridges movie "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot."