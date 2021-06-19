MT DOJ issues Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Missoula woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Angela Dawn Strumper of Missoula.

She was last seen in Missoula on June 7th, according to the Missoula Police Department.

She does not have her required medication and there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Angela does not have a vehicle and authorities believe she could be on foot. They also say it's possible she has dyed her hair.

Angela is 46 years old, about 6'2" tall, around 350 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.