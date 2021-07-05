Watch
MT DOJ issues missing person alert for Helena teen

courtesy photo
Alhius James Lamere
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:42:34-04

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Alhius James Lamere.

The Helena Police Department says 15-year-old Alhius left a residence in Helena at around 10 p.m. Sunday on foot.

Alhius may be armed with a handgun and there is concern that he may try to harm himself, according to the advisory.

He is 5'7" tall, weighs 102 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Alhius typically dresses in all-black clothing.

Anyone with information about Alhius is asked not to approach him and to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or call 911.

