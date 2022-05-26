Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Mystery on the Snake River: The Unsolved Murder of Donna Lemon

Mystery on the Snake River: The Unsolved Murder of Donna Lemon
MTN
Mystery on the Snake River: The Unsolved Murder of Donna Lemon
Mystery on the Snake River: The Unsolved Murder of Donna Lemon
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:57:27-04

It’s an unsolved mystery nearly fifty years old. On a summer night in 1973, the body of Montana resident Donna Lemon was found near the Snake River in Idaho.

This weekend, MTN News take an in-depth look at the case when we premiere “Mystery on the Snake River: The Unsolved Murder of Donna Lemon."

You can watch it on Saturday, May 28, at 6 p.m. on KRTV or the KRTV streaming app.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119