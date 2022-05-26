It’s an unsolved mystery nearly fifty years old. On a summer night in 1973, the body of Montana resident Donna Lemon was found near the Snake River in Idaho.
This weekend, MTN News take an in-depth look at the case when we premiere “Mystery on the Snake River: The Unsolved Murder of Donna Lemon."
You can watch it on Saturday, May 28, at 6 p.m. on KRTV or the KRTV streaming app.
