National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 include two in Montana

GREAT FALLS — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools - including two in Montana.

The Montana schools are Cascade Elementary School in Cascade, and Ridge View Elementary School in Belgrade.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

A news release from Cardona says the National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in "creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content."

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:



Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

The program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

Other Montana schools named as Blue Ribbon Schools in recent years:



2013: Manhattan Elementary School, Manhattan

2014: Longfellow Elementary School, Bozeman

2014: Anaconda High School, Anaconda

2015: Margaret Leary School, Butte

2015: Eureka Middle School, Eureka

2015: Hellgate Elementary Intermediate School, Missoula

2018: Heck/Quaw Elementary School, Belgrade

2019: Fairfield Elementary School Fairfield

2019: Fort Benton Elementary School, Fort Benton

2019: Hawthorne Elementary School, Missoula

2020: Russell Elementary School, Kalispell

2020: Clancy K-8 Elementary School, Clancy

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.