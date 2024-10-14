NeighborWorks expands the Matched Savings Program

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls recently received a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust at the Montana Community Foundation to now offer a Matched Savings Program to the Golden Triangle Area.

The program is designed to help people with buying a home and offers a 3:1 match, meaning if a person saves $1,000, NWGF will match with $3,000.

Among the program requirements:



Can not have owned a home within the last three years.

You must have some regular source of earned income.

You must make consistent monthly deposits into the savings account.

You must save for at least 6 months in the program.

Two current bank statements are required.

The goal of the program is to help bridge the gap in financing for both a down payment and closing costs, helping more people into homeownership.

“This comprehensive initiative is designed to foster successful homeownership through stability, education, planning, saving, and empowering individuals and families to invest in themselves,” said Ashly Graham, NWGF Housing and Financial Counselor. “Participants become homeowners – the foundation of community asset building.”



The agency said in a news release that residents in Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, and Teton County are now eligible to receive this funding.

The program is already offered in Cascade County.

For more information, call 406-761-5861, or click here.

