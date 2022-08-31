NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to serve Havre

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls has expanded, recently opening an office in Havre. The agency has been providing counseling services to residents in Havre since January,

A NeighborWorks employee needs to work from home and Havre works best as an office location for them, so NeighborWorks decided to open the office to better serve residents in Havre.

NeighborWorks Great Falls Homeownership Director Rosalie Kiernan explained, "It's going to allow them the opportunity to meet that counselor face to face versus having to do an over-the-phone counseling session, so it's really going to help, I hope, that community start to thrive with homeownership and rental."

The office is located in the Human Resources Development Council building. An open house will be held there from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd. Click here to visit the NeighborWorks website.



