New details about Chick-Fil-A coming to Helena

HELENA — The Chick-fil-A project continues to move forward in Helena. Chick-fil-A, Inc. told MTN News that the Helena location is scheduled to open in early 2027.

According to the City of Helena, plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant on North Washington Street in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center have been approved.

The city is currently waiting for the developer to select a general contractor and provide the contract amount so permit fees can be generated.

In a November email to the city, Chick-fil-A officials said selecting a general contractor could take several months. Once fees have been generated and paid, the permit can be issued.

The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

There are currently Chick-fil-A restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings. There are also plans in the works for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Butte.

As for Great Falls? The City of Great Falls last February confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads.

Earlier this month, however, Chick-fil-A said it considers multiple factors when expanding, including target markets and broader business considerations. The company said that, while it hopes to serve the Great Falls community in the future, no locations have been confirmed at this time.