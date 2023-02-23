New details about deadly train derailment in Montana

GREAT FALLS — The National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation into the September 2021 derailment of Amtrak’s Empire Builder passenger train along Montana's Hi-Line. It happened about three miles west of the town of Joplin in September 2021.

The NTSB released a 3,100-page report on the derailment earlier this week; the report has not been finalized, but it does provide more information about the investigation.

There were 154 passengers on board when the westbound Empire Builder derailed. Donald Varnadoe, Marjorie Varnadoe, and Zack Schneider lost their lives as a result; more than 44 people were injured.

The Amtrak train consisted of two locomotives and 10 railcars. Eight of the 10 railcars derailed, with four railcars derailing on their sides.

Investigators say there was a culvert under the tracks, but it was not clear.

In fact, they had to use excavating equipment to remove dirt and debris to locate the culvert.

Investigators say this area of track showed stability issues extending nearly 80 feet west and 200 feet east.

They also said this area was identified because of the disturbed ballast in the cribs of the crossties, adding that the ballast surrounding the crossties showed signs of movement.

After careful inspection of the track, investigators found several issues, including misaligned track, and unstable embankment.



These are just factors that the NTSB says could have played a role in the derailment; the exact cause has yet to be determined, and the report will be finalized at a later date.

The complete report is available on the NTSB website .

