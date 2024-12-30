New information about West Yellowstone police officer's death

On Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office gave an update on its investigation into the death of West Yellowstone police officer Ashlee Stoneburner. Stoneburner died on December 24, 2024.

Sheriff's Office reveals West Yellowstone police officer's manner of death

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release the investigation is complete and the manner of death of 26-year old Stoneburner was determined to be suicide.

According to the release, Stoneburner's death occurred near the Ruby Creek area south of Cameron. Madison County Communications had received a request for assistance in locating Stoneburner "in the late hours" of Christmas Eve.

The Sheriff's Office extended its condolences to Officer Stoneburner's friends, family, and fellow officers.

"As the community mourns the untimely loss of Officer Stoneburner, we want to reassure you that you are not alone," the Sheriff's Office stated in the release. "We stand with you and there are several resources available to help guide you through your grief. 988 Lifeline is here for you, whether you prefer to text, chat, or make a call."

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offiers free, confidential 24/7 support. You can call 988 to reach someone by phone, or visit the website for text and chat options.



The agency is staffed by 13 people: the Chief of Police, five uniformed police officers, and seven 911 telecommunicators.

The family of Officer Stoneburner has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Blue Help, an organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers and their families who are affected by trauma and loss.

The Blue Help website states:

It is the mission of Blue H.E.L.P. to reduce mental health stigma through education, advocate for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress, acknowledge the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers we lost to suicide, support families after a suicide and to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues.

