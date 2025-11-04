New Townsend resource helps families facing food insecurity

Nearly 900 people in Broadwater County are facing food insecurity, according to the most recent data from Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and local meal programs.

In Townsend, there is a new resource helping to keep the community fed.

It’s called Big Sky, Little Pantry, and you can find it behind the fire station. It’s a cabinet where people can donate unopened, non-perishable items, and people who need food can stop by and pick up what they need.

Big Sky, Little Pantry was started in May as a project that came out of a 9-month leadership course focused on developing impactful community service projects. The goal is to be a resource for food, while allowing users anonymity.

Other assistance providers say the community has embraced the new pantry.

“Our ranchers have donated beef, the hunters donate venison, we have people throughout the community, and we always see a big volume of people needing help,” said Broadwater Food Pantry operations manager Paula Van Hould.

