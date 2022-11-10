Newest Chick-fil-A in Montana is now open

MISSOULA - The wait is finally over! Missoula's Chick-fil-A welcomed its first customers on Thursday morning and long lines are expected throughout the day.

Located at 2880 North Reserve Street, Chick-fil-A is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The multi-lane drive-thru will be open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view the delivery options that will be available.

With the opening, some people are concerned about the increase in traffic. If you have been to a Chick-Fil-A restaurant, you know the lines are long and the Missoula location will probably be no different.

“It's not rocket science to realize Chick-fil-A is going to draw more people to the area, especially tourists,” said Kevin Davis, who owns a business off North Reserve Street.

Traffic concerns voiced over proposed Missoula development

Davis is the organizer of the Facebook group “Let’s Improve Missoula’s Reserve Street,” which addresses possible solutions to heavy traffic that drivers deal with each day on Reserve Street.

He says the new restaurant will come with long lines.

“Chick-fil-A today sits in front of stop signs on Reserve Street that allow left-hand turns out of that American way intersection on the reserve Street which is perplexing why is that even allowed today knowing that we see so many crashes there already.”

MTN News reached out to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), which that notes Reserve Street is one of the busiest roads in the state. MDT says they will continue monitoring traffic flow and examine possible solutions that could help ease traffic on Reserve Street.

“We want things to happen incrementally so that we can take these crash cluster areas that are, we know are dangerous today and do small fixes and coming, you know together as a community we can do,” Davis told MTN News.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.



TRENDING ARTICLES

