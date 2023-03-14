No classes at Cascade school due to a small fire

There was a small fire at the public school in Cascade early on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, so there will no classes in session as administrators work with the fire department to assess the situation.

The school said in a news release: "If you have already sent your students on the bus please make arrangements to pick your student up. We will be setting up at the Methodist Church."

There are no reports of any injuries.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire, nor the extent of any damage.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

