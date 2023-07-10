No injuries in house fire in Helena Valley

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the Helena Valley on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., smoke could be seen billowing out of a house off of Tizer Road near Warren School and flames could be seen in the back of the house.

East Valley Fire Chief Willy Wegner told MTN News the fire started from a piece of machinery that caught the exterior of the building and a juniper bush on fire.

The fire spread inside the home and burned about 50% of the attic and damaged the kitchen and bathroom.

There were no reported injuries.

East Valley, West Valley, York, Tri-Lakes, Montana City, East Gate, City of Helena, DNRC and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office had units responding to the fire.