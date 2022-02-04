No injuries reported in Belgrade structure fire

(UPDATE, 9:15 a.m.) According to officials, the fire was reported at approximately 7 a.m. by someone in the nearby Rocky Mountain Supply office.

There are no reported injuries and no one was in the elevator building at the time.

Central Valley, Bozeman, Amsterdam, Belgrade and more fire departments are at the scene.

No neighboring buildings are closed, and no main roads are closed.

Heavy smoke is still pouring from the structure.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.



(1st REPORT, 8:30 a.m.) Central Valley Fire Department and units from Bozeman Fire are responding to a commercial structure fire in Belgrade.

The fire, reportedly behind Rocky Mountain Supply in a grain elevator, was billowing smoke and flames on Friday morning.

Lorraine Emmelkamp Belgrade structure fire (February 4, 2022)

