Non-profit grants wish for paralyzed Montana girl to visit Hawaii

ROUNDUP — 10-year-old Roundup resident Amyah Slimmick has had a harder life than most. She was paralyzed in a car accident a few years back, but one nonprofit has granted her the wish of a lifetime, a trip to Hawaii.

Amyah’s life drastically changed just four years ago.

“Amyah was in a car accident. Three of my grandkids were in that accident and her little brother passed away the next day,” said Amyah’s grandmother, Michelle Slimmick at the Roundup Community Pool on Saturday.

Not only did Amyah’s five-year-old brother Spencer perish in the accident, she lost the ability to feel beneath her waist and is now paralyzed.

“She’s had 53 surgeries so far,” said Slimmick.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from living her life to the fullest.

Michelle Slimmick

“I like to hang out with my friends. I like to go see my baby sister and I like to swim,” Amyah said.

“There’s nothing she won’t try. She goes off rope swings. She has a terrain hopper that she rides all over the place. She was in volleyball this year at school. She did the cheer camp this year at school,” said Slimmick.



In September, Amyah will have another opportunity to try something new. Kids Wish Network is sending her to Honolulu, Hawaii for a trip of a lifetime.

The nonprofit grants wishes for children like Amyah who are living with life threatening illnesses.

“I kind of didn’t believe it,” Amyah said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“She’s probably in shock, she probably doesn’t believe it. She doesn’t really know when we’re going though,” said Slimmick.

Amyah said she’s most excited to check out the hotel.

“’Cuz you get to see the beach and stuff,” Amyah said.

And she hopes other kids like her will get a similar opportunity.

“That they get a wish and someday will be able to walk again,” said Amyah.

