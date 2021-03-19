Skier dies after fall at Bridger Bowl

BOZEMAN — A 63-year-old North Dakota man died this week after he was injured in a fall while skiing at Bridger Bowl, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Robert Allen Erickson was skiing Tuesday, March 16, when he fell and sustained head trauma, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were not yet sure whether he was wearing a helmet.

Erickson was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he died.

The death was ruled to be caused by blunt force trauma of the neck.