BILLINGS — A community continues to mourn the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy, while still living in an overnight lockdown put in place while law enforcement searches for a suspect.

The boy has been identified as Marquez Amias Dion Deputee Ontiveros, and community members of the Northern Cheyenne reservation conducted a rally in support of the heartbroken family, calling for justice and awareness.

Northern Cheyenne child shooting victim identified; suspect still at large

On Sunday, dozens came together to call for change, ask for prayers, and elevate their voices after this tragic act of violence.

Northern Cheyenne law enforcement says the death of Marquez happened last Wednesday during a shooting incident in the west side housing area.

Few details are being shared by police, but family and friends say reports Marquez was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Lame Deer.

"It is very heavy, you can feel the heaviness in the area. It affects everyone. There’s the families, they are hit hard with it, but we all know these families. We’re friends with them, we’re related to them,” says Nizhoni Friesz, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council member.



With the suspect at large, the tribal council has implemented an executive order enforcing a night-time curfew from 9pm unti 6am until the suspect is caught.

Police have also been asking residents to check their security cameras for any leads or tips on the shooting.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Allan Rowland Gymnasium.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral and burial expenses; click here if you would like to donate.