Some Montanans got a spectacular show Sunday evening into Monday morning as the Northern Lights danced across the Big Sky.

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News.

Here are photos shared by our viewers from across northern Montana:

Viewer Photo Aurora Borealis

Viewer Photo Aurora Borealis

Viewer Photo Aurora Borealis

Viewer Photo Aurora Borealis

Viewer Photo Aurora Borealis

Here are photos shared by our viewers from across southern Montana:

Carla Meyer Northern Lights in Forsyth

Carla Meyer Northern Lights in Forsyth

Greg Wise Northern Lights at Deaver Reservoir, Northern Wyoming

Greg Wise Northern Lights at Deaver Reservoir, Northern Wyoming

Julie Entenmann Northern Lights over Red Lodge

Mark Toennis Northern Lights in Miles City