Northern Lights photos (November 3-4, 2021)

People snapped photos of the Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - as they danced across the skies of Montana on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The sight came as welcome news to people who were excited about a predicted showing over the weekend, which left many people disappointed.

But on Wednesday evening, the Lights put on a modest display, captured by several people in north-central Montana.

Northern Lights photo by Jeff Nation (November 3, 2021)

Northern Lights photo by Rylee Strauser north of Havre (November 3, 2021)

Northern Lights photo by Madi Laverdure near Portage (November 3, 2021)

Northern Lights photo by Kim Bodily NW of Great Falls (November 3, 2021)

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.

Thomas also notes: "Experienced Northern Lights hunters are familiar with disappointment. Predictions of when the CME cloud or a high speed solar wind stream hits the earth are not always accurate. Sometimes CME events produce much smaller displays than expected, or even none at all. Even with these uncertainties, seeing the grandeur of a powerful Aurora Borealis display may be a once in a lifetime event, so for some it's worth the gamble to try."

