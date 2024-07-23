NorthWestern Energy monitoring Montana weather for possible power shutoff

NorthWestern Energy announced Tuesday it is monitoring weather conditions in Montana for a possible "public safety power shutoff."

"At this time, we are closely watching weather forecasts calling for high winds combined with high temperatures and low humidity forecasted for Thursday afternoon, July 25," the company said in a news release. "We have entered the 1.1 Monitoring Stage of our Public Safety Power Shutoff Plan."

There are no planned power outages at this time, the company said.

"This is the earliest stage of the plan. If extreme weather conditions threaten our ability to safely operate the electrical grid, we will turn off power to help protect public safety. This is called a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS."

Wednesday is going to be the hottest day with high temps ranging from 97° to 106° in central Montana and 105° to 110° in eastern Montana. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning will develop Wednesday afternoon lasting late into Wednesday night.

A cold front slowly treks across Montana Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The wind will kick up ahead of the front Thursday morning. Gusts in excess of 40mph will be fairly widespread across central Montana.



Critical fire-weather conditions are expected across the area the next couple of days due to dry thunderstorms and strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a possible "widespread and potentially significant lightning event" over the northern Rockies Wednesday and Wednesday night. These storms will track into central Montana late Wednesday night and could lead to new fire starts.

If a customer’s power is set to be shut off, NorthWestern said it will contact the customer directly by email and/or phone at the email address or phone number they have on file.

"We continue to watch the forecasted wind event. If a planned power outage is needed for public safety, it is most likely in wildfire-prone areas outside Butte, Helena, Great Falls or Bozeman."

