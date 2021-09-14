Nova Health has opened a clinic in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Nova Health was founded in Oregon and now has 57 clinics in several states, and is now open in Great Falls at 609 10th Avenue South.

They also have clinics in Butte, Billings, and Belgrade and want to continue to offer healthcare to more people, and officials said they are excited to be in the Great Falls community after waiting almost a year for construction to be completed.

Vice President of Operations Stephanie Rhoades said the Great Falls team was hired about a month ago and they are ready to work with Great Falls and surrounding communities and help provide people with the care they need.

“We have plans on expanding and opening more clinics in Montana, and we go to rural settings where there’s maybe a need in the community for patients to be seen and our goal at the end of the day is to just keep patients out of the hospital,” Rhoades said. “We have a great team here and they’ve been ready to get to work.”

With the recent uptick in Covid cases, Nova also wants to help alleviate the workload on other healthcare organizations to help keep people out of the emergency department and still give them the healthcare they need.

Regional Director Frank Aff says their partnerships with existing medical care can help make operations more efficient and keep more people out of the hospital: “It really comes down to partnerships within the community as we really focus on providing urgent care which provides some relief to the medical system that’s already in place here, where people don’t have to go to the emergency room as much and so that helps the wait times and the E.R. where those that really need E.R. type care that they’re able to be seen more efficiently."

Nova Health in Great Falls also offers rapid antigen Covid testing with results available is as little as 30 minutes; the rapid antigen tests are accepted for some travel. They also offer PCR Covid tests that are required for travel to some destinations and results are available within three to four days.

If same-day PCR Covid test results are needed, Nova Health offers that test at their location in Belgrade.

Nova accepts all forms of insurance. Aff said Nova plans on building a clinic in Helena by the end of the year and plan to have several more clinics open in the next few years.