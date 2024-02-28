Noxon community mourns the loss of three businesses

NOXON — Noxon - for a town with fewer than 200 people, every downtown business is crucial to the community. The morning of Tuesday, February 27, the community lost three beloved businesses to a fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.



Toby’s Tavern was one business that burned down on Tuesday. The restaurant opened in 1969, and is now owned by Toby’s daughter, Gayle.

The restaurant is more than just a watering hole for the community.

“Toby’s was a family place,” Malia Murray, a Noxon resident who grew up in the area, says. “There was like family dances and the kids would, the little ones would have pillows and blankets and you know, fall asleep listening to the music.”

Across the walls, ceilings and bartop in Toby’s, the names of customers surrounded thousands of Susan B. Anthony coins.

“Just a famous place around here, full of silver dollars– sort of an institution. It’s sad to see it go,” one Noxon resident says.



The Mercantile Café– another restaurant– and the Angry Beaver– where the community got their groceries– also burned down.

“Nobody was hurt, that’s the main thing,” Debby Weber, a Noxon resident says.

Quickly after news of the fire spread, community support was rallied in the area. A donation jar for employees at the Angry Beaver was placed at the Naughty Pine Saloon in Trout Creek.

The fast response by community members is no surprise to the people who live in Noxon.

“It really is a wonderful little community. If someone is in trouble, everyone shows up, that’s just the way it works. That’s exactly what Noxon neighbors do, and that’s the wonderful thing about it, it really is small town America,” one resident says.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.