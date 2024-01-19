Noxon’s Hereford Bar & Grill destroyed by fire

The Hereford Bar & Grill in Noxon was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. and arrived to find the restaurant engulfed in flames.

The Noxon Rural Fire Department requested mutual aid from the Heron and Trout Creek fire departments.

While it took crews about 90 minutes to knock down the flames, some firefighters remained at the scene for several hours.

There were no reported injuries.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders told MTN News at this time, there are no signs of crime or foul play.

This isn’t the first time that the Hereford Bar & Grill has been hit by a massive fire. The restaurant also burned to the ground in December 2020.

