NTSB investigating crash of small plane that killed 2 near Kalispell

KALISPELL — The investigation continues into a plane crash that killed two people in Flathead County on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

At around 9 a.m., the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from residents in the Church Drive and West Valley Drive area about a small airplane crash.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed to MTN News that officers found one man and one woman deceased.

The Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies including West Valley Fire Department and Glacier National Park International Airport Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a "Bearhawk" model.

The FAA says the plane was registered to Joe D. Angle of Kalispell; authorities have not yet confirmed whether Angle was on the plane when it crashed.

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator arrived on Sunday and began the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records, and the pilot’s medical records, according to the NTSB.

NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine, and environmental factors during the investigation.

The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to be published 15 days after the accident.

The NTSB notes that complete investigations involving fatalities currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.



