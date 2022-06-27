GREAT FALLS — A motorhome caught fire near Rogers Pass between Great Falls and Missoula on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

An officer at the scene told KRTV that all passengers evacuated the vehicle safely.

The fire did not spread to the surrounding brush and trees.

Traffic was stopped for about 30 minutes and there were no injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol said an instrument in the engine compartment was the cause of the fire.

Occupants escape injury in motorhome fire (viewer photo)

The person who called 911 to report the fire shared these photos with KRTV.

Occupants escape injury in motorhome fire (viewer photo)

No other details have been released.

