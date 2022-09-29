Deadly 'officer-involved shootings' in Montana: January 2013 - September 2022

GREAT FALLS — Between January 2013 and September 2022, there have been 62 deadly shootings by law enforcement officers in Montana. More than half of those - 33 - occurred in three counties.

Yellowstone County - which includes Billings, the most-populated city in Montana - accounts for 17 of those. Missoula County and Cascade County each have recorded eight.

The information below reflects only the locations and dates of shootings. It does not provide context about the shootings, such as whether any of the suspects had fired weapons at officers, were brandishing guns, were suspects in homicides, etc.

For instance, in May 2017, Marshall Barrus was shot by officers after he killed Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, and then led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties.

Most of the data is from the website Mapping Police Violence , which includes shootings through August 9, 2022. Also included is information on more recent incidents from MTN News:

Yellowstone County (17):

Raymond Dupree: February 15, 2022

Michael McClure: April 23, 2021

Cole Stump: October 12, 2020

Kellen Fortune: June 18, 2020

Chance Mavity: January 20, 2019

Shawn Hubbard: April 10, 2018

Zachary Hoven: April 9, 2018

Preston Bell: November 18, 2017

Frank Half Jr: November 4, 2017

Ryan Lowell: May 12, 2017

Kyle Killough: October 27, 2016

John Marshall: January 30, 2015

Richard Ramirez: April 14, 2014

Dean Jess: July 5, 2013

Thomas Hilger: May 24, 2013

Jason Shaw: February 11, 2013

Daniel Brawley: January 6, 2013

Missoula County (8):

Vance Ledeau: August 27, 2022

John Perry II: August 29, 2021

Jesse Brown: November 7, 2020

Frank Cogar: January 15, 2020

Steven Gill: September 2, 2019

Jenessa Cooper: November 18, 2018

Marshall Barrus: May 16, 2017

Kaileb Williams: December 31, 2014

Cascade County (8):

Name not yet released: September 28, 2022

Travis Sipes: March 19, 2022

Ricky Gardipee: December 17, 2019

Jason Niccum: November 25, 2019

Charles Marcotte: August 19, 2018

Stacy Micheletti: December 11, 2017

Thomas Addison:, September 11, 2017

Thomas Pulst: May 8, 2013

All other counties:

Beaverhead County: 2

Big Horn County: 1

Blaine County: 1

Carbon County: 1

Flathead County: 3

Gallatin County: 1

Glacier County: 2

Granite County: 1

Lake County: 1

Lewis & Clark County: 2

Mineral County: 2

Park County: 1

Phillips County: 1

Powell County: 1

Ravalli County: 1

Sanders County: 1

Silver Bow County: 1

Stillwater County: 1

Toole County: 1