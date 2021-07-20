Officials have released the name of the man who died in a Billings crash

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney on Monday identified 47-year-old Wade James Grambois of Billings as the man who died in a crash on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 6th Street West.

Police said a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Klay Wacker of Hardin collided with a minivan driven by Grambois, who died at the scene.

Wacker was arrested later Friday on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.



(1st REPORT, JULY 16) One person died and another person was taken to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 6th Street West and Lewis Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

The driver of a minivan died, and the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital.

Billings police say the intersection will be closed as officers investigate.

We will update you when we get more information.

