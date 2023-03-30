Watch Now
Officials resign from Lincoln County Elections Office

A hand count of votes is underway in Lincoln County because the ballots were cut too short and will not work in the automatic counting machines.
Three officials in the Lincoln County Elections Office in Libby have resigned.

Lincoln County Human Resources Director Dallas Bowe confirmed with MTN News that the Clerk & Recorder, the Elections Administrator, and an assistant submitted resignation letters on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Bowe said that Elections Administrator assistant Amanda Eckart is still employed with Lincoln County but will be working in the Clerk & Recorder's Office.

The resignations were the result of a personal matter, according to Bowe, who said the reason can not be disclosed now.

The positions are open for 48 hours for internal applicants.

Bowe says if no internal candidates come forward within 48 hours, then the positions will be posted through the Job Service Libby and will remain open to the public for two weeks.

