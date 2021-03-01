Old Navy is now hiring for new Helena store

HELENA — Signs are up at the former Hastings building in Helena announcing that Old Navy will soon be opening a store.

According to City of Helena documents, Old Navy filed for a permit to remodel the building at 3125 North Montana Avenue in January. The permit lists the value of the remodel at around $1.5 million.

Signs on the building do not give an exact date for when the store will open, but says it will open sometime this Spring and that the company is now hiring.

A check of Old Navy's career website shows three open positions: brand associate, merchandising specialist and product operations specialist.

To learn more about the jobs or to apply visit gapinc.com.

A new Spectrum store is also moving into a different suite in the same building.