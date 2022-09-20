Olympian Billy Mills brings message of inspiration to Montana schools

ROCKY BOY'S — All odds were against Billy Mills before the 1964 Olympics. He was contemplating suicide three years prior before a voice in his head told him: "Don't." He then wrote down a goal which propelled him to gold.

On Monday, Mills visited Rocky Boy's school and Stone Child College. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to visit Havre High School and schools in Box Elder.

