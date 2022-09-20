Olympian Billy Mills brings message of inspiration to Montana schools

ROCKY BOY'S — All odds were against Billy Mills before the 1964 Olympics. He was contemplating suicide three years prior before a voice in his head told him: "Don't." He then wrote down a goal which propelled him to gold.
On Monday, Mills visited Rocky Boy's school and Stone Child College. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to visit Havre High School and schools in Box Elder.
The USA Track & Field website says of his Olympics win: "Described as the greatest upset in Olympic history, Billy Mills' victory in the 10,000 meters at the 1964 Olympic Games will remain an indelible memory for anyone who saw his thrilling stretch run as he wove through a field of lapped runners and finally passed the race favorites, Ron Clarke and Mohamed Gammoudi."