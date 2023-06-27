One person dead after plane crashes in Ravalli County

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports that a man died after a small plane crashed on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The pilot — who was the only person on the plane — died at the scene "due to the impact of the crash," according to a news release.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the victim is a man from the Hamilton area.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Initial information indicates the crash happened during or shortly after the plane took off from the airport.

Our reporter at the scene says that authorities have confirmed the plane that crashed was a World War II vintage aircraft.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Sheriff Holton says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash and will be investigating.

We will update you if we get more information.



