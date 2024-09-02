One person injured in propane explosion

MISSOULA — A man was hurt in a propane explosion west of Missoula on Monday, September 2, 2024.
The Missoula Rural Fire District was called out shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 10 West for a reported vehicle explosion with a burn victim.
First-responders arrived to find a vehicle with significant damage and a man with serious burn injuries to his upper body.
MFRD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says there was no fire following the initial explosion.
Firefighters and ambulance personnel treated the patient at the scene, and he was then taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for treatment. No further information about the patient’s injuries or his condition are available at this time.
- GF College launches carpentry program
- Kitty litter at North Middle School? Nope.
- Obituary: Keely Drummond Schearer
- Stuffed bears along highway - why?
Investigators determined the man left a propane camp stove in his vehicle overnight and the propane had leaked, filling the vehicle with flammable propane gas.
Lubke said when the man tried to start the vehicle, the propane gas ignited.
MRFD offers the following safety tips when using or storing propane or propane fire appliances:
- Keep clutter and flammable materials away from propane tanks and appliances.
- Recognize the smell of propane.
- Monitor your pilot lights.
- Maintain your appliances according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.
- Inspect your tank before and after each use.
- Store propane tanks outside, in the shade. Never store propane tanks indoors or in a vehicle.
- Be certain propane tanks are turned off when not in use.
- Small portable propane tanks that do not have a shutoff valve, such as those used for camp stoves, lanterns and some grills should be disconnected and stored properly when not in use.