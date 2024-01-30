Orphaned Montana grizzly bear cub finds a new home

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says that a grizzly cub found orphaned on the Flathead Indian Reservation last spring is doing well at its new home in Oregon.

The female grizzly cub - named “Teddy” - was transferred to Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, in August after spending several months at Montana WILD in Helena.

According to Wildlife Safari, Teddy is around a year old, and since coming to the facility she has grown from 90 pounds to around 160 pounds.

Teddy is housed in the facility’s bear loop.

Wildlife Safari has five other bears, four black bears and a male grizzly about the same age.

Taylor Holman, public relations with Wildlife Safari, says Teddy has a big personality and has quickly become a favorite of her keepers.

According to FWP, there are relatively few places that take grizzly cubs.

Wildlife sSafari is an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Accredited Facility.

The U.S Fish & Wildlife Service and the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes assisted with the rehabilitation and transfer of the cub.

